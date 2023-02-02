UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan Responds To 571 Emergencies In January

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan responds to 571 emergencies in January

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122, sharing monthly performance report, said on Thursday it provided first medical aid to about 550 patients during 571 emergencies over the last month.

According to the Rescue 1122 service spokesman, the rescue emergency teams, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar, promptly tackled all these emergencies, adding the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during January which included 417 medical, 120 road traffic accidents, 21 fire eruption, eight bullet injury or fight and recoveries and eight others.

During these emergencies, a total of 550 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 87,563 calls were received by the emergency service, out of which 67,357 were irrelevant. During this period, rescue 1122 handled a total of 52 referral-related emergencies, in which 45 patients shifted within the district.

In seven emergency cases, 56 patients were taken from DHQ hospital to Multan, Peshawar and Islamabad during the last month.

The spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said that the training wing of rescue 1122, following the directions of DEO, also arranged training sessions on first aid and tackling other emergencies for students of different education institutes and employees of different departments.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Islamabad Peshawar Fire Education Road Traffic January Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

3 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

4 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

9 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago
 Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

3 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.