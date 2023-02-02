Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan responds to 571 emergencies in January

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122, sharing monthly performance report, said on Thursday it provided first medical aid to about 550 patients during 571 emergencies over the last month.

According to the Rescue 1122 service spokesman, the rescue emergency teams, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar, promptly tackled all these emergencies, adding the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during January which included 417 medical, 120 road traffic accidents, 21 fire eruption, eight bullet injury or fight and recoveries and eight others.

During these emergencies, a total of 550 injured were provided with first medical aid and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 87,563 calls were received by the emergency service, out of which 67,357 were irrelevant. During this period, rescue 1122 handled a total of 52 referral-related emergencies, in which 45 patients shifted within the district.

In seven emergency cases, 56 patients were taken from DHQ hospital to Multan, Peshawar and Islamabad during the last month.

The spokesman said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said that the training wing of rescue 1122, following the directions of DEO, also arranged training sessions on first aid and tackling other emergencies for students of different education institutes and employees of different departments.