Rescue 1122 DIKhan responds to 8914 emergencies in 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122 on Wednesday issued an annual performance report, featuring a total of 8914 emergencies tackled by the rescue service last year.

During these emergencies, the rescue emergency service provided first medical aid to about 8905 patients under the leadership of the District Emergency Officer Eng.Fasihullah.

Sharing an yearly performance report, the spokesman of the rescue emergency service said that the rescue emergency teams promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes and 15 seconds.

During this period the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies which include 6643 medical, 1701 road traffic accidents, 199 fire eruption, 174 bullet injury or fight, five building collapse, four cylinder blast, 31 drownings and 157 different recovery incidents.

In 2024, the spokesman said a total of 766231 calls were received by the emergency service, but only 8914 were emergency calls.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled a total of 908 referral-related emergencies, in which 829 patients shifted within the district while in 79 emergency cases, 954 patients were taken to hospitals in other districts in 2024.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said that rescue teams also arranged several training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments.