Rescue 1122 DIKhan Tackles 619 Emergencies In August

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 on Friday issued a monthly performance report, featuring a total of 619 emergencies efficiently tackled over the last month.

Sharing the report, the spokesman said, the Rescue 1122 service provided first medical aid to about 625 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies in August under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

He said the rescue teams promptly tackled all those emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at seven minutes and 15 seconds.

Giving details, the spokesman added the emergencies included 479 medical, 108 road traffic accidents, six fire eruption, 18 bullet injury or fight, three drowning and eight were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 94538 calls were received by the emergency service, but 75569 of them were irrelevant.

During this period, the Rescue 1122 handled a total of 74 referral-related emergencies, in which 75 patients were shifted to various hospitals.

In these cases, eight patients were taken from DHQ Dera Ismail Khan to hospitals at Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar, while 66 were shifted from one hospital to another hospital within the district.

During this period, he said that the rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different organizations.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

