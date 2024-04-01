Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 647 emergencies in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Rescue 1122 on Monday issued a performance report of March, featuring a total of 647 emergencies tackled with an average seven minutes response time by the district’s emergency service.

Spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said while sharing details said the service provided first medical aid to about 649 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

He added the emergencies included 487 medical, 122 road traffic accidents, 19 fire eruption, 11 bullet injury or fight, two drowning, one cylinder blast and five were recoveries-related emergencies.

He said a total of 75426 calls were received by the emergency service, but 60331 of them were fake or irrelevant.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 73 patients.

During this period, he said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for educational institutions and other organizations in the district.