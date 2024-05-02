Rescue 1122 DIKhan Tackles 729 Emergencies In April
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Rescue 1122 on Thursday issued its performance report of April, featuring a total of 729 emergencies tackled with an average 07.15 minutes response time by the district’s emergency service.
Spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said while sharing details said the service provided first medical aid to about 776 patients and subsequently shifted them to hospitals while tackling different emergencies over the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
He added the emergencies included 518 medical, 152 road traffic accidents, 20 fire eruption, 18 bullet injury or fight, three drowning, two building or wall collapse and 16 were recoveries-related emergencies.
He said a total of 55464 calls were received by the emergency service, but 43695 of them were fake or irrelevant.
During this period, the rescue 1122 handled several referral-related emergencies, benefiting 75 patients.
