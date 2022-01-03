Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 2273 emergencies in one year

Rescue 1122 Service Dir Lower successfully provided services in 2273 different emergency situations during the last year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Service Dir Lower successfully provided services in 2273 different emergency situations during the last year.

According to the Rescue 1122 media spokesman Abdul Rehman, out of the total incidents 1479 were medical emergencies, 360 traffic accidents, 157 incidents of fire eruptions, 31 fights, 209 recovery cases, five building collapses, seven corona cases, and 25 drowning incidents.

He said that Rescue 1122 of the district Dir Lower received a total of 77407 emergency calls, of which 75134 were found to be unnecessary.

Rescue Service 1122 personnel rescued a total of 4545 patients during this period, he said adding that the performance of the referral ambulance services was also unprecedented and 2552 patients were transferred from one hospital to another.

He further said that 1109 patients were transferred to hospitals within the district and 1443 to hospitals outside the district.

Rescue Service Dir provided prompt services on a daily basis throughout the year 2021 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali.

Media spokesman further said that during the year 2021, more than 100 training programs and awareness sessions were held besides providing first aid and fire prevention training to thousands of people, including schools, colleges, universities, public and private institutions, and others.

District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali said that Rescue 1122 was providing efficient and effective services to people during emergencies without any discrimination.