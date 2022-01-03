UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower Effectively Responded To 2273 Emergencies In One Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 2273 emergencies in one year

Rescue 1122 Service Dir Lower successfully provided services in 2273 different emergency situations during the last year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Service Dir Lower successfully provided services in 2273 different emergency situations during the last year.

According to the Rescue 1122 media spokesman Abdul Rehman, out of the total incidents 1479 were medical emergencies, 360 traffic accidents, 157 incidents of fire eruptions, 31 fights, 209 recovery cases, five building collapses, seven corona cases, and 25 drowning incidents.

He said that Rescue 1122 of the district Dir Lower received a total of 77407 emergency calls, of which 75134 were found to be unnecessary.

Rescue Service 1122 personnel rescued a total of 4545 patients during this period, he said adding that the performance of the referral ambulance services was also unprecedented and 2552 patients were transferred from one hospital to another.

He further said that 1109 patients were transferred to hospitals within the district and 1443 to hospitals outside the district.

Rescue Service Dir provided prompt services on a daily basis throughout the year 2021 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali.

Media spokesman further said that during the year 2021, more than 100 training programs and awareness sessions were held besides providing first aid and fire prevention training to thousands of people, including schools, colleges, universities, public and private institutions, and others.

District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali said that Rescue 1122 was providing efficient and effective services to people during emergencies without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Fire Traffic Dir Rescue 1122 Media From

Recent Stories

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

10 minutes ago
 Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North ..

Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North Korean Defector - Defense Mini ..

1 minute ago
 NCOC rings alarm bells amid Covid-19 5th wave

NCOC rings alarm bells amid Covid-19 5th wave

1 minute ago
 China's electronic information manufacturing secto ..

China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintains steady growth

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

15 minutes ago
 "Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office char ..

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.