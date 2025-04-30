Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower Warns Against Fake Calls

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower warns against fake calls

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Rescue 1122 Control Room of Dir Lower received 4557 calls last month, of which about 4000 were fake calls, said the Rescue Office on Wednesday.

Due to fake calls, it said, rescue and medical operations and workers are facing great difficulties.

It said that the mobile number and details of those making fake calls will be shared with the police.

Owing to the situation, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan has issued orders to the police, all assistant and additional assistant commissioners for strict and prompt action against the responsible.

The office said that public should refrain from making fake calls to the Rescue 1122 Control Room so that timely operations and first medical aid can be ensured in genuine cases.

APP/aiq/vak

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

53 minutes ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

58 minutes ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

22 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

22 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

22 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan