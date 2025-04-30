Rescue 1122 Dir Lower warns against fake calls

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Rescue 1122 Control Room of Dir Lower received 4557 calls last month, of which about 4000 were fake calls, said the Rescue Office on Wednesday.

Due to fake calls, it said, rescue and medical operations and workers are facing great difficulties.

It said that the mobile number and details of those making fake calls will be shared with the police.

Owing to the situation, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan has issued orders to the police, all assistant and additional assistant commissioners for strict and prompt action against the responsible.

The office said that public should refrain from making fake calls to the Rescue 1122 Control Room so that timely operations and first medical aid can be ensured in genuine cases.

APP/aiq/vak