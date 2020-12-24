UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Disinfect Churches On Eve Of Christmas

Thu 24th December 2020

Rescue 1122 disinfect Churches on eve of Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed Thursday said that various churches at the province had been sprayed with disinfectant solution on eve of Christmas.

He said that rescue workers had completely sprayed the Churches in the province for the Christian community to celebrate their festival amid prescribed SOPs.

He said that a large number of Christians worship in Churches on the occasion and Rescue 1122 had made arrangements to deal with any emergency.

