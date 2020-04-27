Rescue-1122 Disinfects Public Places In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:32 PM
Rescue-1122 disinfected public places of various tehsils and towns of the district by sprinkling chlorine-mixed water on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Rescue-1122 disinfected public places of various tehsils and towns of the district by sprinkling chlorine-mixed water on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, rescue teams are sprinkling of chlorine-mixed water at public places repeatedly to disinfect roads.
He said that about 20 places across the district were being washed with chemical-mixed water on daily basis.
He said that citizens could be saved to a great extent from possible threat of coronavirus pandemic by washing roads and public places with chemical water.
He appealed to the people to 'stay home, stay safe'.