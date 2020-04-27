Rescue-1122 disinfects public places in Faisalabad

Rescue-1122 disinfected public places of various tehsils and towns of the district by sprinkling chlorine-mixed water on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Rescue-1122 disinfected public places of various tehsils and towns of the district by sprinkling chlorine-mixed water on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, rescue teams are sprinkling of chlorine-mixed water at public places repeatedly to disinfect roads.

He said that about 20 places across the district were being washed with chemical-mixed water on daily basis.

He said that citizens could be saved to a great extent from possible threat of coronavirus pandemic by washing roads and public places with chemical water.

He appealed to the people to 'stay home, stay safe'.