Rescue 1122 District Abbottabad Issues Performance Report Of February 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rescue 1122 district Abbottabad issues performance report of February 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 district Abbottabad on Monday released February 2021 performance report where 360 emergency services were provided during the month.

This was disclosed by District Rescue 1122 Officer Imran Khan Yousufzai in a press statement.

He said that during the month of February Rescue 1122 has responded to 360 emergencies including 278 medical services while three people lost lives on the spot.

Imran said that Rescue 1122 participated in the rescue work of 42 road accidents, provided first aid to the injured.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided the best services to the people during medical emergencies and recovered people, precious household and electronic equipment during 19 fire incidents, he said.

District Rescue officer stated that during two scuffle incidents and 9 miscellaneous incidents provided medical and other services.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Haripur has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

Rescue 1122 also launched an awareness campaign about coronavirus and conducted lectures at schools, colleges and other educational institutions of the district.

According to the report, the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has received 43298 where unfortunately 42484 phone calls were fake.

