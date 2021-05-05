Rescue-1122 divers arrived to search body of missing driver

(@FahadShabbir)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) ::The divers of Rescue 1122 have arrived here on Wednesday to retrieve the body of unfortunate driver who drowned in river Indus last week.

The unfortunate truck driver Mustafa Kundi fell into river when he was unloading stones near the Dhapan Wala spur .

The local divers of the 1122 in their repeated attempts were failed to fish out body of missing driver.

A team of divers have arrived from Rescue 1122 Headquarters Peshawar to recover the body.