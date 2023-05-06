UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Divers Starts Search For Tourists Bodies In River Neelum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Rescue 1122 divers starts search for tourists bodies in River Neelum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a Rescue-1122 team has reached River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to search seven residents of Lahore drowned due to falling down of the jeep.

The Rescue-1122 special team has set up a command post near the site of the incident to expedite search operation. The expert divers of Rescue-1122 has launched the search operation in Nauseri Dam and up to the area of Challana Check post across western side of the river for the bodies.

