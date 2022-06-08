UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Douses Fire At 400 Sites In Forests, Hilly Terrains In KP During Last Week

Published June 08, 2022

Rescue 1122 douses fire at 400 sites in forests, hilly terrains in KP during last week

Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided emergency services in 400 incidents of fire during the last week and doused the blaze erupted in different forests and hilly terrains of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided emergency services in 400 incidents of fire during the last week and doused the blaze erupted in different forests and hilly terrains of the province.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, from June 1 to 7, Rescue 1122 coped with forest and mountain fire in 25 districts of the province.

Maximum number of forest fires were reported in Abbotabad district registering 148, followed by 81 in Buner, 50 in Manshera, 34 in Swat, 17 in Hangu, 11 in Lower Dir, 11 in Shangla, 15 in Mohmand, and 13 in Haripure.

Some incidents were also reported in other districts, the statement added.

The statement further said the Rescue firefighters had to travel on foot for several hours to reach the site of the blaze and extinguish it. They performed their duty with full dedication and devotion to duty by facing the challenges of extensive heat and leaping flames which were fast engulfing nearby areas due to fast wind.

Apart from performing duty during day time, the Rescue firefighters also battled with fire at night to save forests, trees and biodiversity.

