Rescue 1122 Douses Fire At Kite String Factory In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Rescue 1122 douses fire at kite string factory in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 Wednesday doused fire erupted at a kite string factory at Hazar Khawani area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

According to a statement issued here, no loss of life is reported in the incident as the blaze was doused by professional fire fighters within three hours.

The reason behind fire is stated to be short circuiting in electricity supply causing destruction of the kite string factory.

Five vehicles participated in the dousing operation and completed the task within three hours, the statement added.

More Stories From Pakistan

