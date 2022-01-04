UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Douses Fire In Match Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 Nowshera extinguished fire in a match factory at Bara Banda Industrial Estate, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room of the emergency response service had received a telephone call regarding a fire emergency.

On receiving information, a team of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the factory and doused the fire within a short period of 10 minutes. The fire erupted due to a short-circuit.

Three personnel and one fire truck of the Rescue Station participated in the fire extinguishing operation and used about 1500 litres of water.

