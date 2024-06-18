Rescue 1122 Douses Tormung Forest Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Firefighting teams of Emergency Rescue Service 1122 have doused the fire in the Tormung hilly area, Tuesday.
According to details, the fire was extinguished after the persistent and hectic efforts of rescue teams.
A large area of forest land and localities situated in the area that was faced with the threat of fire have been saved.
Meanwhile, water diving teams of Rescue 1122 remained vigilant on various points of the River Panjkora to meet any eventuality.
The emergency team of 1122 also shifted two people to a nearby hospital on time.
The persons were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and car near the Rali area of Lower Dir.
