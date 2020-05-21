Rescue 1122 Eid contingency plan issued in Multan

Rescue 1122 has issued Eid contingency plan as Rescue staff will serve the masses during Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has issued Eid contingency plan as Rescue staff will serve the masses during Eid-ul-Fitre holidays.

The contingency plan regarding emergency cover for Eid-ul-Fitre was issued by Rescue 1122 under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

According to Emergency Officer Operations Dr Kaleemullah, Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 will provide round the clock emergency cover for whole events of Eid-ul-Fitre in the city and surroundings.

He said that all the Rescue staff will remain alert on any emergency call at over dozen of Rescue centers.

He said that 25 ambulances, 48 motorbikes and 17 fire tenders will remain present at Rescue centers.

Similarly, Rescue vehicles and water bowsers would also be available at the centers.

APP /sak