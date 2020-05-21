UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Eid Contingency Plan Issued In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:28 PM

Rescue 1122 Eid contingency plan issued in Multan

Rescue 1122 has issued Eid contingency plan as Rescue staff will serve the masses during Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has issued Eid contingency plan as Rescue staff will serve the masses during Eid-ul-Fitre holidays.

The contingency plan regarding emergency cover for Eid-ul-Fitre was issued by Rescue 1122 under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

According to Emergency Officer Operations Dr Kaleemullah, Punjab Emergency service Rescue 1122 will provide round the clock emergency cover for whole events of Eid-ul-Fitre in the city and surroundings.

He said that all the Rescue staff will remain alert on any emergency call at over dozen of Rescue centers.

He said that 25 ambulances, 48 motorbikes and 17 fire tenders will remain present at Rescue centers.

Similarly, Rescue vehicles and water bowsers would also be available at the centers.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Water Holidays Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

'Last option' - no Olympic postponement beyond 202 ..

1 minute ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

1 minute ago

Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November ..

1 minute ago

17 minutes ago

Turtles get boost as Malaysian state to ban egg tr ..

1 minute ago

China's top political meetings open with minute's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.