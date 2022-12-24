UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Emergency Ambulance Services Launched In Badin District

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Rescue-1122 emergency ambulance services launched in Badin District

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Haji Rasool Bux Chandio Saturday inaugurated five state-of-the-art, fully equipped emergency ambulances as part of the Rescue-1122 Sindh Emergency Services in the Badin district.

The Rescue-1122 emergency services has been launched in collaboration with Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) which will operate these emergency ambulances.

The Secretary Rehabilitation, Muhammad Ali Khoso, Project Director Sindh Resilience Project, Ghulam Asghar Kanasro Director Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Babar, General Manager SIEH Shaikh Nadir Hussain, Deputy General Manager Lutaf Ali Mangrio, Murtaza Abbas and Wazeer Zoar were also present at the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor praised the work and services of Sindh Emergency Services Rescue-1122 and said that the addition of these ambulances will save many lives by providing immediate response and enroute treatment to patients in the Badin District.

This expansion of the emergency ambulance service in Badin will not only provide quality pre-hospital emergency services to those in need in the district but also create employment opportunities to technically trained residents of Badin district, ensuring improved quality of life, he said.

He informed that Sindh Health Department has planned to continue expanding Emergency Ambulance services operated by SIEHS in other districts of the province in the coming months so that every person in need of emergency pre-hospital care can avail it, free of charge.

It is mentioned here that SIEHS is operating the Sindh Emergency Service ambulances in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot.

The SIEHS is a section 42 not-for-profit company formed in collaboration with the Sindh government. This service is a realization of the commitment of the provincial government to strengthen the Primary healthcare structure in Sindh through a public-private arrangement ensuring delivery of timely, effective, patient-focused ambulance and holistic healthcare services, free-of-cost.

The SIEHS under its ambit, operates and manages ISO 9001:2015 certified ambulance service called Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue 1122). The SIEHS operates according to international protocols and is equipped with advanced medical equipment, life-saving drugs and qualified paramedics and nurses, providing immediate pre-hospital emergency care to those suffering with acute health trauma. The quality emergency services are available to all those who need it, across the social spectrum.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Drugs Company Hyderabad Larkana Thatta Badin Sujawal Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 2015 All Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work l ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work launches &#039;Waste-free Schoo ..

2 hours ago
 Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail ..

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

2 hours ago
 Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AG ..

Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood ..

Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

3 hours ago
 Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Ar ..

Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Arab Poetry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.