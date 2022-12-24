Rescue-1122 emergency ambulance services launched in Badin District

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Haji Rasool Bux Chandio Saturday inaugurated five state-of-the-art, fully equipped emergency ambulances as part of the Rescue-1122 Sindh Emergency Services in the Badin district.

The Rescue-1122 emergency services has been launched in collaboration with Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) which will operate these emergency ambulances.

The Secretary Rehabilitation, Muhammad Ali Khoso, Project Director Sindh Resilience Project, Ghulam Asghar Kanasro Director Dr. Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Babar, General Manager SIEH Shaikh Nadir Hussain, Deputy General Manager Lutaf Ali Mangrio, Murtaza Abbas and Wazeer Zoar were also present at the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor praised the work and services of Sindh Emergency Services Rescue-1122 and said that the addition of these ambulances will save many lives by providing immediate response and enroute treatment to patients in the Badin District.

This expansion of the emergency ambulance service in Badin will not only provide quality pre-hospital emergency services to those in need in the district but also create employment opportunities to technically trained residents of Badin district, ensuring improved quality of life, he said.

He informed that Sindh Health Department has planned to continue expanding Emergency Ambulance services operated by SIEHS in other districts of the province in the coming months so that every person in need of emergency pre-hospital care can avail it, free of charge.

It is mentioned here that SIEHS is operating the Sindh Emergency Service ambulances in Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot.

The SIEHS is a section 42 not-for-profit company formed in collaboration with the Sindh government. This service is a realization of the commitment of the provincial government to strengthen the Primary healthcare structure in Sindh through a public-private arrangement ensuring delivery of timely, effective, patient-focused ambulance and holistic healthcare services, free-of-cost.

The SIEHS under its ambit, operates and manages ISO 9001:2015 certified ambulance service called Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue 1122). The SIEHS operates according to international protocols and is equipped with advanced medical equipment, life-saving drugs and qualified paramedics and nurses, providing immediate pre-hospital emergency care to those suffering with acute health trauma. The quality emergency services are available to all those who need it, across the social spectrum.