Rescue 1122 Ensures Emergency Prepares For The Upcoming General Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad is ready to tackle any untoward situation during the upcoming elections and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the public in district Abbottabad.
Rescue teams, equipped with ambulances, medical technicians, and firefighting units, are on high alert across key locations, including Abbottabad Cantonment areas, Ayub Medical Complex, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Havelian, and Nawanshahr.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Muhammad Arif Khatak, has issued directives for the deployment of Rescue 1122 ambulances to sensitive polling stations in various regions of Abbottabad.
This move is part of the comprehensive Rescue Emergency Plan, ensuring that teams are prepared to respond promptly to any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the electoral process.
The operational strategy includes the deployment of 18 Rescue ambulances, six firefighting vehicles, and the entire Rescue team to different locations throughout Abbottabad during the upcoming general election.
This ensures the provision of necessary equipment and tools in all operational vehicles, reinforcing the commitment of Rescue 1122 to maintaining the safety and health of the public. Citizens are encouraged to avail of Rescue 1122 services in case of any emergency during this period.
