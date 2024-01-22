Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Ensures Emergency Prepares For The Upcoming General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Rescue 1122 ensures emergency prepares for the upcoming general elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad is ready to tackle any untoward situation during the upcoming elections and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of the public in district Abbottabad.

Rescue teams, equipped with ambulances, medical technicians, and firefighting units, are on high alert across key locations, including Abbottabad Cantonment areas, Ayub Medical Complex, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Havelian, and Nawanshahr.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Muhammad Arif Khatak, has issued directives for the deployment of Rescue 1122 ambulances to sensitive polling stations in various regions of Abbottabad.

This move is part of the comprehensive Rescue Emergency Plan, ensuring that teams are prepared to respond promptly to any unforeseen circumstances that may arise during the electoral process.

The operational strategy includes the deployment of 18 Rescue ambulances, six firefighting vehicles, and the entire Rescue team to different locations throughout Abbottabad during the upcoming general election.

This ensures the provision of necessary equipment and tools in all operational vehicles, reinforcing the commitment of Rescue 1122 to maintaining the safety and health of the public. Citizens are encouraged to avail of Rescue 1122 services in case of any emergency during this period.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Vehicles Alert Havelian May Rescue 1122 All Election 2018

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

2 hours ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

2 hours ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

3 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

5 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

6 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan