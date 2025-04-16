Rescue 1122 Establish 8 Emergency Points For Derajat Jeep Challenge
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan teams visited various points of the Derajat off-road jeep to review preparations of Rescue teams
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan teams visited various points of the Derajat off-road jeep to review preparations of Rescue teams.
According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122 DIKhan, on the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, the rescue teams visited the off-road jeep rally track under the supervision of Focal Person Off-Road Jeep Rally Anas Iqbal.
An emergency command and control room will also be established by Rescue 1122 Dera at the York Toll Plaza. In addition, Rescue 1122 ambulances, fire tenders, recovery vehicles and tractors provided by the Agriculture Department will be present at eight different points to deal with all kinds of emergency situations.
In addition, on the instructions of the district administration, a joint medical camp of Rescue 1122 Dera and the Health Department has also been established, in which all resources have been provided for pre-hospital treatment.
Like the previous Dera Jat Off-Road Jeep Rally, this time too all the teams of Rescue 1122 are fully prepared for the Off-Road Jeep Rally, the spokesman said.
