UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Establishes 65 News Stations, Extends Operation In 32 Districts

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 establishes 65 news stations, extends operation in 32 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkwa has established 65 new stations in the province making a total of 92 and extended its operation in 32 districts of the province.

Spokesperson of Rescue 1122, Bilal Faizi told APP that the rescue operation was extended to 32 districts of the province from prevailing 10 districts.

In 2020, the organization was operating in 10 districts and with the approval of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, the service was provided to 22 more districts of the province.

During coronavirus pandemic, Rescue 1122 provided emergency cover to 5000 patients who were shifted to hospitals from home in ambulances for treatment purpose.

Due to provision of services to coronavirus patients, about 80 staffers of Rescue 1122 got infected from the virus and were tested positive.

Apart from provision of services, Rescue 1122 also carried out disinfection spray in government offices, places of public gatherings, masjids, churches etc.

On Christmas celebrations on December 25, disinfection spray were also carried out in different churches in the province.

In 2020, Rescue operations were also started in newly merged districts and provided services in meeting around 108000 emergencies in former FATA.

Among these 108000 emergencies, 22000 were traffic accidents, 74000 medical emergencies, 3400 fire incidents and more than 2000 incidents of drowning.

KP government has also given approval to formation of special force of Rescue 1122 for meeting emergencies in mineral sectors.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Christmas Traffic December Rescue 1122 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

8 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

15 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

24 minutes ago

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.