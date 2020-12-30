Rescue 1122 establishes 65 news stations, extends operation in 32 districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkwa has established 65 new stations in the province making a total of 92 and extended its operation in 32 districts of the province.

Spokesperson of Rescue 1122, Bilal Faizi told APP that the rescue operation was extended to 32 districts of the province from prevailing 10 districts.

In 2020, the organization was operating in 10 districts and with the approval of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, the service was provided to 22 more districts of the province.

During coronavirus pandemic, Rescue 1122 provided emergency cover to 5000 patients who were shifted to hospitals from home in ambulances for treatment purpose.

Due to provision of services to coronavirus patients, about 80 staffers of Rescue 1122 got infected from the virus and were tested positive.

Apart from provision of services, Rescue 1122 also carried out disinfection spray in government offices, places of public gatherings, masjids, churches etc.

On Christmas celebrations on December 25, disinfection spray were also carried out in different churches in the province.

In 2020, Rescue operations were also started in newly merged districts and provided services in meeting around 108000 emergencies in former FATA.

Among these 108000 emergencies, 22000 were traffic accidents, 74000 medical emergencies, 3400 fire incidents and more than 2000 incidents of drowning.

KP government has also given approval to formation of special force of Rescue 1122 for meeting emergencies in mineral sectors.