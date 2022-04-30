Rescue 1122 establishes medical camp at Raghagan dam

Following directives of provincial government, Rescue 1122 has established a medical camp on Raghagan Dam in Bajuar Tribal district

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) ::Following directives of provincial government, Rescue 1122 has established a medical camp on Raghagan Dam in Bajuar Tribal district.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad appointed District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Saad as head of the camp.

The camp has been established for assistance of locals and tourists visiting Ragaghan Dam. Water Rescue Divers and medical team have also been deputed at the dam to avert any untoward incident while holidays of rescue workers have been cancelled.