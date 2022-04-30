UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Establishes Medical Camp At Raghagan Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 04:32 PM

Rescue 1122 establishes medical camp at Raghagan dam

Following directives of provincial government, Rescue 1122 has established a medical camp on Raghagan Dam in Bajuar Tribal district

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) ::Following directives of provincial government, Rescue 1122 has established a medical camp on Raghagan Dam in Bajuar Tribal district.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad appointed District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Saad as head of the camp.

The camp has been established for assistance of locals and tourists visiting Ragaghan Dam. Water Rescue Divers and medical team have also been deputed at the dam to avert any untoward incident while holidays of rescue workers have been cancelled.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Dam Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

Covid treatments: still struggling for mass uptake ..

Covid treatments: still struggling for mass uptake

1 minute ago
 Finland, Sweden Joining NATO to Strengthen Norther ..

Finland, Sweden Joining NATO to Strengthen Northern Europe - Finnish President

1 minute ago
 IUB improved quality of education in 3 years: Vice ..

IUB improved quality of education in 3 years: Vice Chancellor

1 minute ago
 China returns to Ice Hockey Men's World Championsh ..

China returns to Ice Hockey Men's World Championship Division 1

1 minute ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs400 to Rs132, 000 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs400 to Rs132, 000 per tola

9 minutes ago
 Macron, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks - Reports

Macron, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.