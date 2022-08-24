Rescue 1122 evacuates 200 stranded people in flood-hit area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has rescued about 200 flood-affected people who were left stranded due to washing away of an access road by recent torrential rains in Prova Tehsil.

According to the rescue 1122 spokesman, most of the stranded people were women, children or elderly persons in Bharki and Makkar villages which were disconnected following torrential rains that eroded a link road in the area.

He said these people were shifted to safer places through rescue boats after hours-long operation which was carried out under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Numan Khan Marwat.

Moreover, he said that rescue 1122 was engaged in relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas and the flood victims were provided with all possible assistance.

He said that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to effectively and promptly respond during emergency situations and protect the lives and properties of citizens.