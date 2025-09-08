Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Evacuates 21,000 People Through Boat Service Around River Sutlej

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Rescue 1122 evacuates 21,000 people through boat service around River Sutlej

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Rescue 1122 response teams had evacuated 21,000 people from villages around the River Sutlej through boat service, the spokesman said on Monday.

He said the teams were too busy to shift people and cattle to safer places, especially in the Gandawala Singh area.

Over 7000 cattle heads had also been shifted to safer places by the response teams, he added.

The rescue teams, with the help of 65 motorboats providing rescue services at 18 places around the river.

The food and other items were being provided to flood victims at the relief camps, he added.

APP/mfn/378

