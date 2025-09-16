Rescue 1122 Evacuates Over 19,400 People From Flood-hit Areas Of Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 continued its large-scale flood relief operations on Tuesday in low-lying areas along the Chenab River, evacuating hundreds of stranded families.
According to official sources, 281 people were rescued in the past 24 hours, while 1,660 individuals were transported to safer locations using boats.
Relief efforts remain active across several affected areas, including Bet Kundrala, Mad Wala, Sitpur, Sarki, Khangarh Doma, Lati Marhi, Azmatpur, Mullan Wali, Kandai, Jowana Bangla, Rangpur, Muradabad, Kharkan, Banda Ishaq, and Hamzay Wali.
So far, Rescue 1122 has evacuated a total of 19,428 people from flood-affected settlements. The agency is currently operating 95 rescue boats, staffed by trained personnel, in round-the-clock rescue missions.
Rescue 1122 has urged citizens to call their helpline in emergencies and to provide their exact location for prompt assistance.
