Rescue 1122 Evacuates Over 32,589 People Amid Widespread Flooding In 15 Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Department known as (Rescue 1122),
has so far evacuated 32,589 people from flood-prone areas situated near
rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum, as large-scale evacuation
and relief operations continue across 15 districts of the province.
According to Rescue -1122 spokesperson, several districts were currently
under a high flood alert. These include: Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan,
Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala,
Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Chiniot.
On August 26 alone, Rescue -1122 teams evacuated 5,970 people from
various high-risk areas.
He said 2,275 in Kasur, 914 in Okara, 846 in Pakpattan; 785 in Bahawalpur,
323 in Vehari, 270 in Bahawalnagar, 259 in Narowal, 74 in Hafizabad,
27 in Lodhran and 15 in Chiniot were evacuated.
As of midday on August 27, an additional 987 people have been rescued
from critical zones.
These include: Nankana Sahib 719; Hafizabad 124; Narowal 103;
Gujrat 27 and Gujranwala 14.
Rescue 1122 teams are operating around the clock in flood-affected and high-risk
districts, said spokesperson and added that a total of 436 rescue boats have been
deployed across vulnerable areas, each manned by trained boat operators and
emergency personnel. An additional 400 boats remain on standby with fully trained
rescuers, ready to respond to any escalation.
The number of boats deployed by district includes: Kasur 74; Okara 28; Pakpattan 16;
Bahawalnagar 18; Vehari 20; Bahawalpur 15; Sialkot 18; Narowal 14; Gujrat 16; Mandi
Bahauddin 15 and Hafizabad 19.
The provincial monitoring cell was actively overseeing rescue and relief operations 24/7.
In case of a severe emergency, additional rescue teams from nearby districts are on
alert and will be dispatched immediately to support affected areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5.3 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in KP32 seconds ago
-
Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab to continue to run furious34 seconds ago
-
State Minister visits flood-hit areas in Head Marala37 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat reviews education department's performance39 seconds ago
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf42 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Indian water aggression, expresses solidarity with flood victims45 seconds ago
-
CDA launches Swift Water Rescue Training with Chinese experts amid flood risks48 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 32,589 people amid widespread flooding in 15 districts51 seconds ago
-
ICT Police nab 15 criminals, recover drugs and arms11 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman expresses grief over flood losses11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit flood effected areas11 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Spanish senator discuss stronger bilateral ties11 minutes ago