Rescue 1122 evacuates over 32,589 people amid widespread flooding in 15 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Department known as (Rescue 1122),

has so far evacuated 32,589 people from flood-prone areas situated near

rivers Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum, as large-scale evacuation

and relief operations continue across 15 districts of the province.

According to Rescue -1122 spokesperson, several districts were currently

under a high flood alert. These include: Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan,

Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala,

Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Chiniot.

On August 26 alone, Rescue -1122 teams evacuated 5,970 people from

various high-risk areas.

He said 2,275 in Kasur, 914 in Okara, 846 in Pakpattan; 785 in Bahawalpur,

323 in Vehari, 270 in Bahawalnagar, 259 in Narowal, 74 in Hafizabad,

27 in Lodhran and 15 in Chiniot were evacuated.

As of midday on August 27, an additional 987 people have been rescued

from critical zones.

These include: Nankana Sahib 719; Hafizabad 124; Narowal 103;

Gujrat 27 and Gujranwala 14.

Rescue 1122 teams are operating around the clock in flood-affected and high-risk

districts, said spokesperson and added that a total of 436 rescue boats have been

deployed across vulnerable areas, each manned by trained boat operators and

emergency personnel. An additional 400 boats remain on standby with fully trained

rescuers, ready to respond to any escalation.

The number of boats deployed by district includes: Kasur 74; Okara 28; Pakpattan 16;

Bahawalnagar 18; Vehari 20; Bahawalpur 15; Sialkot 18; Narowal 14; Gujrat 16; Mandi

Bahauddin 15 and Hafizabad 19.

The provincial monitoring cell was actively overseeing rescue and relief operations 24/7.

In case of a severe emergency, additional rescue teams from nearby districts are on

alert and will be dispatched immediately to support affected areas.