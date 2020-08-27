Rescue 1122 evolves plan for Muharram

Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi issued an emergency duty plan on Thursday while canceling vacations of rescuers in connection with the Muharram security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi issued an emergency duty plan on Thursday while canceling vacations of rescuers in connection with the Muharram security.

According to District Emergency Officer, more than 300 rescuers would remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district while 134 fully equipped emergency vehicles including emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, special vehicles, motor bike ambulances to provide emergency cover to mourners.

He urged the mourners, volunteers and custodians of Imam bargahs to cooperate with Rescue-1122 staff.

Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics would also be deployed at main Majalis to provide emergency cover, he added.

Rescue Command and Control Room would be functional round-the-clock while the leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard, he informed.

He also urged citizens to give way to Rescue ambulances and fire vehicles on priority basis so that the wounded or injured people could be shifted to hospitals timely and advised the citizens to dial 1122 in case of any emergency, he added.