Rescue 1122 Evolves Plan For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:00 PM

SIALKOT, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Rescue-1122 on Monday chalked out a plan to cope with any emergency situation during Muharram ul Haram particularly on Ashura.

This was decided in a meeting held at Rescue 1122 office with District Emergency Officer, Syed Kamal Abid in the chair.

According to emergency plan, Rescue 1122 would be put on alert at all sensitive Majalis in the district.

Rescue-1122 will deploy 9 ambulances along with processions and other areas.

Rescue Command and Control Room would be functional round-the-clock.

Rescue medical camps would be established at the route of main mourning procession of Muharram.

