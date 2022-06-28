Rescue 1122 exhibits skills during mock drill at River Chenab to deal with flood situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan organized here on Tuesday a mock drill at River Chenab to combat possible flood situation amicably.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the practical demonstration was done under supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleem Ullah. Officials from Police, Traffic Police, Health Department, Population Welfare, Social Welfare, Livestock Department and some others also joined the exercise.

During mock drills, Rescue 1122 staff evacuated flood stricken people and shifted them to safe places. Similarly, injured or other ailing persons were shifted to field hospital.

Rescue 1122 divers also exhibited their matchless skills and rescued drowning persons in the exercise.

Control room and Boat Movement Monitoring rooms were also established for swift evacuation of stranded people.

Special guest additional deputy commissioner Rana Akhlaq heaped praise on Rescue 1122 energetic staff. However, there is no threat of flood so far but the administration is ready to deal flood like situation.

Dr Kaleem Ullah also highlighted the purpose of mock drill. He said that such practical exercises helped prepare resources, interact with staffers of other departments and verify the equipment. He maintained that Rescue 1122 was always ready to help victims on top priority.