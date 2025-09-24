Rescue 1122 Expanding Flood Relief Operations In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 carried out extensive operations during the recent monsoon floods in South Punjab, earning appreciation from provincial authorities and local communities for its timely response.
According to Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday, the rescue teams safely evacuated more than 35,000 people from affected areas of Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, and Dera Ghazi Khan. In addition, over 18,000 individuals received on-site first aid, while around 2,500 livestock were transported to safer locations.
To manage the large-scale operation, Rescue 1122 deployed over 800 boats and more than 400 ambulances and fire vehicles across flood-hit districts.
Officials noted that emergency teams worked 10 to 12 hours daily in multiple shifts to sustain the rescue and relief efforts.
Provincial and district administrations praised the dedication of Rescue 1122 staff, describing their performance as “commendable” and crucial in minimizing casualties. The Chief Minister Punjab also acknowledged the service’s contribution, terming it a “lifeline for the people of South Punjab” during disasters.
