Rescue 1122 Expresses Serious Concern Over 164 Fire Incidents In Wheat Crop Fields
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, expressed serious concerns over the 164 wheat crop fire incidents responded by the Fire & Rescue teams of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) in the last 48 hours across Punjab.
He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to reduce such type of fire incidents through awareness to farmers, community education, activation of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and timely calls to the emergency service (Rescue 1122) for swift response. During a video link meeting, Divisional Emergency Officers of Punjab briefed him about an alarming increase in wheat crop fire incidents during last 48 hours in their respective divisions. The District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Nankana briefed that Rescue 1122 Nankana responded 20 wheat crop fire incidents. Likewise, 16 crop fire incidents were responded in Sheikhupura, 12 in DG khan, 11 in Hafizabad, 10 in khenewal and 95 wheat crop fire incidents in remaining districts of Punjab by Fire & Rescue team of Punjab Emergency Services in respective districts. It has been observed that during these 164 fire crop incidents, 750 acres of wheat were affected and thousands of acre saved by timely response of Punjab Emergency Service.
Dr. Rizwan Naseer was presiding over the daily operational review meeting on Monday, which was attended by the Heads of the Wings of Emergency Services Department, Provincial Monitoring Officer while Divisional and District Emergency Officers attended via video link. All DEOs shared their major operation of their respective districts while discussing major fire operations and notable incidents of their districts.
Dr. Rizwan Naseer advised farmers to take preventive measures to avoid wheat crop fires by creating fire breaks around fields and avoiding stubble burning. He advised formers to maintain harvesting machinery to prevent accidental sparks during harvesting. He also directed Rescue 1122 Fire & Rescue teams to stay on high alert, ensure rapid response and maintain close coordination with local communities for timely control of crop fire incidents. He directed the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to activate Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for early detection, quick local response and to timely call to the Rescue Control Room at the earliest stage in case of such fire incidents. He also directed DEOs to initiate public awareness campaigns at the village level to educate farmers on fire prevention in wheat crops.
