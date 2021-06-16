Rescue 1122 extinguished fire erupted in closed factory

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

The fire section of Rescue 1122 Nowshera Wednesday successfully doused blaze near Governemnt Export Processing Zone

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The fire section of Rescue 1122 Nowshera Wednesday successfully doused blaze near Governemnt Export Processing Zone.

Soon after receiving the information, a four-member firefighting team of Station 55, Bara Banda rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire using 3000 liters of water.

The incident happened in a closed factory due to the spark of an electricity transformer which engulfed the nearby trees.

Meanwhile, Rescue Station 11 Nowshera Cant held a daylong training session for Rescue Recovery Vehicle wherein all Disasters Rescuers, Operators Heavy Machinery and helpers got skilled in how to rescue vehicles during incidents.

District Emergency Officer Mohamamd Owais Babar in a statement congratulated trained staff and urged them to utilize their services for providing timely relief during natural disasters or any other emergencies.

