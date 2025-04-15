Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Extinguishes Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) extinguished a fire erupted in a harvesting

machine at Allama Iqbal chowk in the city on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 said the fire tenders and vehicles following the information received at

the control room that the fire was erupted in a harvesting machine.

The rescuers successfully extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported in

the incident.

