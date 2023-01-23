UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Extricates Cat From Deep Well, Goat Stuck In Cliffs In Upper Chitral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Rescue 1122 extricates cat from deep well, goat stuck in cliffs in Upper Chitral

Authorities of Rescue 1122 in KP have saved a cat and a goat that got trapped in a deep well and cliffs in Lower Dir and Upper Chitral districts, respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Authorities of Rescue 1122 in KP have saved a cat and a goat that got trapped in a deep well and cliffs in Lower Dir and Upper Chitral districts, respectively.

According to details shared here on Monday, the officials of Rescue 1122 in Dir Lower received a call for help of a cat that fell into a deep well and is stranded in the death trap for the last several days.

On receiving call, Rescue staffers rushed to the site at Talash Deri area and started rescue operation. One of the official took the risk of descending into the well while clinging on a rope and reached to the lower bed for rescuing of the cat.

The white colored beautiful cat forthwith runaway to safety soon after getting out of the well.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Rescue staff was approached by a shapered community of Astoor area in Upper Chiltral about trapping of a goat in cliffs at an elevated portion of mountains.

The goat was stuck in cliffs for the last four days and rescue officials reached her by hiking the mountains on foot for more than two and a half hour.

The stuck goat was rescued and brought back to home for handing it over to the owner who was very much thankful to the rescue team members.

It merits a mention here that Rescue 1122 is not only providing services to humans who are need of emergency help but also performing duty with full dedication for saving of trapped animals and birds.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Dir SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar str ..

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar stresses to resolve problems of s ..

2 minutes ago
 Bureaucrats will deliver lectures under 'Aligarh M ..

Bureaucrats will deliver lectures under 'Aligarh Movement 2.0' in South Punjab' ..

35 seconds ago
 Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera ina ..

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera inaugurated

2 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago
 Administration to construct bomb-proof wall for Ir ..

Administration to construct bomb-proof wall for Iranian Consulate

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yous ..

Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai directs DCs to provide r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.