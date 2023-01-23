Rescue 1122 extricates cat from deep well, goat stuck in cliffs in Upper Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Authorities of Rescue 1122 in KP have saved a cat and a goat that got trapped in a deep well and cliffs in Lower Dir and Upper Chitral districts, respectively.

According to details shared here on Monday, the officials of Rescue 1122 in Dir Lower received a call for help of a cat that fell into a deep well and is stranded in the death trap for the last several days.

On receiving call, Rescue staffers rushed to the site at Talash Deri area and started rescue operation. One of the official took the risk of descending into the well while clinging on a rope and reached to the lower bed for rescuing of the cat.

The white colored beautiful cat forthwith runaway to safety soon after getting out of the well.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Rescue staff was approached by a shapered community of Astoor area in Upper Chiltral about trapping of a goat in cliffs at an elevated portion of mountains.

The goat was stuck in cliffs for the last four days and rescue officials reached her by hiking the mountains on foot for more than two and a half hour.

The stuck goat was rescued and brought back to home for handing it over to the owner who was very much thankful to the rescue team members.

It merits a mention here that Rescue 1122 is not only providing services to humans who are need of emergency help but also performing duty with full dedication for saving of trapped animals and birds.