Rescue-1122 facilitated 126,714 victims last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) rescued 126,714 victims while responding to 130,856 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of Nov 2022.

The rescue personnel responded to 34,392 road traffic accidents, 79,283 medical emergencies, 1,395 fire incidents, 2,726 crime incidents, 53 drowning incidents, 47 structural collapses and 12,953 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting of rescue officers at Provincial Monitoring Cell, Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer was briefed by the PMC about fogy season prevailing in most of the cities of Punjab.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) representative briefed the Secretary PES about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 355 people died in 34,392 road accidents in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes i.e., 8,541 occurred in Lahore in which 50 people died. Similarly, 2,516 accidents in Multan, 2,484 in Faisalabad, 1,966 in Gujranwala, 1,306 in Rawalpindi, and 1,137 in Bahawalpur, while the remaining 16,442 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts out of which 385 incidents in Lahore, 104 in Faisalabad, 80 in Rawalpindi, 76 in Gujranwala, 59 in Multan, and 50 in Sheikhupura.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 355 deaths of people in 34,392 road traffic crashes during the last month. He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 30 Km/h.