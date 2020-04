Rescue-1122 facilitated 9,870 patients in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, facilitated 9,870 patients including 66 coronavirus suspects here during March 2020.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that Rescue-1122 received 143,305 calls including 9,694 for emergency cases and 26,863 for getting information.

The emergency calls includes 2,485 bout road accidents, 6,083 about medical cases, 86 fire incidents, 250 about crimes, two about drowning incidents, 30 building collapse and 758 were about miscellaneous encumbrances.