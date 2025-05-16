Rescue-1122 Faisalabad Observes Youm-e-Tahakur
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) Faisalabad observed “Youm-e-Tahakur” (Day of Gratitude) to pay homage to the armed forces on brilliant success in operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos with great enthusiasm here on Friday.
A rally was taken out from Rescue-1122 district headquarter which was led by the District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal.
Rescue 1122 officers, staff and rescuers and civil society participated in the rally.
The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of armed forces.
Later, a smart contingent of Rescue-1122 presented a salute to the national flag and armed forces on excellent triumphs against Indian aggression.
Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that the PES reiterates its commitment to be always ready for the security of the homeland and the service of the people.
