Rescue 1122 fighting in front line against COVID-19 : Yawar Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Public Accounts Committee (PPAC) Chairman Syed Yawar Boukhari Tuesday lauded the role of Rescue 1122 for fighting COVID-19 in front line.

He was addressing the rescue workers during his visit to district headquarters Attock where he distributed personal protection kits and masks among them.

Yawar Boukhari said rescuers were playing an exemplary role in serving the humanity besides shifting the virus patients under patients transfer service (PTS) and performing burial rituals in case of death.

"The entire nation in general and family members of coronavirus patients would never forget the services rendered by them," he opined.

He said the Punjab government was utilizing all resources to protect the people from the deadly virus and urged people to play their role against the coronavirus.

He made it clear that the safety of doctors, paramedical and other hospital staff and rescue workers was the topmost priority of the government.

He said rescuers were helping to save the infected patients of the COVID-19 putting their lives at risk.

Later, Bokhari also distributed 1,000 face masks in the district health authority and 2,000 in the district police for further distribution among their respective staffers.

The district administration disbursed relief amount of around Rs2.176 billion among 17,400 needy persons under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme till Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar said under the programme 21 centers had been established across the district.

He said at all cash disbursement counters safety measures were adopted for the visitors, adding the district administration was utilizing all resources to facilitate the public.

He said all precautionary measures including provision of sanitizes, hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary coming to centers were taken by the administration.