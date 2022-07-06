UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Finalises Emergency Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Rescue-1122 finalises emergency arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed on Wednesday the arrangements for the Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed on Wednesday the arrangements for the Eid holidays.

He directed all district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure arrangements for timely provision of ambulance, rescue, and fire services in the province. In this regard, the leaves of rescuers have been restricted, he added.

He directed all DEOs that close coordination should be maintained with the district administration for better management of victims of emergencies.

He expressed these views while presiding over a zoom conference of all DEOs, held at the Emergency Department here.

Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam informed the meeting that over 13,000 emergency medical technicians, fire rescuers, dispatchers in emergency control rooms and rescue drivers would be deployed during the Eid holidays to provide timely care to the victims of emergencies in Punjab.

The rescuers would be deployed in three shifts at 947 key points, established across Punjab, he added.

As many as 850 emergency ambulances would be deployed along with 950 rescue motorbikes, 363 fire & rescue vehicles, and 28 specialised rescue vehicles in all districts of Punjab.

Moreover, specialised rescue teams would also be deployed to provide emergency cover at the main Eid congregations and recreational areas to deal with any emergency. The provincial monitoring cell would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans.

The DEOs briefed the DG Rescue that emergency plans for Eid-ul-Azha had been finalised in their respective districts in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs).

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Holidays Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs 100, hits Rs 143,000 pe ..

Gold price increases by Rs 100, hits Rs 143,000 per tola 7 July 2022

11 seconds ago
 Singapore reports 9,989 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 9,989 new COVID-19 cases

13 seconds ago
 Monsoon heavy rains cause 77 deaths, 85 injured so ..

Monsoon heavy rains cause 77 deaths, 85 injured so far: NDMA

14 seconds ago
 14 killed, 1017 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab ..

14 killed, 1017 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab

19 seconds ago
 PA panel on Energy & Power meets

PA panel on Energy & Power meets

3 minutes ago
 RCCI urges govt to devise long term strategy to en ..

RCCI urges govt to devise long term strategy to end load shedding

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.