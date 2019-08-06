UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Finalises Emergency Arrangements For Eid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ;:The Punjab Emergency Service's Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services will remain on high alert during Eid-ul-Azha holidays to provide emergency services in case of any untoward incident to the public.

About 12,000 rescuers would perform Eid-ul-Azha duties in three shifts at 550 key points established across Punjab including 1057 emergency vehicles, 700 of motorcycles ambulances. Besides that 200 mobile rescue posts would also be established in all districts of Punjab.

In this regard, Emergency Response & Management Plans have been chalked out by all District Emergency Officers in consultation with all stakeholders in District Emergency board meetings for effective and efficient management of any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue 1122 Headquarters would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation on District Emergency Plans.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed DEOs that Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) should be engaged along with Rescue teams at all districts to make the emergency management plans more effective.

The DG Rescue while restricting the leaves of Rescue staff during Eid holidays directed to exhibit high spirit of professionalism and render exemplary services to humanity in a dedicated and committed manner.

