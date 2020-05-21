Rescue 1122 finalize Eid emergency duty plan

Rescue 1122 has finalized Eid-ul-Fitr emergency duty plan to provide services in any emergency in the district

This was stated by Rescue spokesperson here on Thursday. He said the leaves of staff have been canceled for the purpose.

Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabir during a meeting held here to finalize the plan, also issued necessary directions for providing emergency services to the victims of any mishaps.

He said that leaves of all rescue staff have been canceled and all rescue ambulances, officials and rescuers will perform their duties as routine for provision of relief to people in case of any emergency during eid holidays.

He said that rescue posts will be set up near Mosques, Eidgahs, and other importantplaces.