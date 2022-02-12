Rescue 1122 finalizes arrangement to deal any situation during re-polling

Rescue 1122 has finalized arrangements to ward off any untoward incident during re-polling of local government elections in Salarzai and Mamoond area of Bajaur tribal districts

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) ::Rescue 1122 has finalized arrangements to ward off any untoward incident during re-polling of local government elections in Salarzai and Mamoond area of Bajaur tribal districts.

Rescue 1122 would work in collaboration with local authorities to ensure peace during polling and to meet any untoward incident.

Director General (DG) Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad has also directed workers to be vigilant and make efforts to ensure timely response during any situation.