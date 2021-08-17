Rescue-1122 finalizes arrangements for Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements for Ashura while over 500 rescuers would be deployed with 34 emergency ambulances for providing emergency cover to mourning processions.

According to the plan, all mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits would move along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid.

Main key points for Ashura would be established at Banni Chowk, Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, Imambargah Qadeemi, Markazi Jamia Masjid, Jamia Taleem ul Quran Raja Bazar, Haider Chowk, Satellite Town, Mughalabad and Talimohri.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi Ali Hussain chaired a meeting held here at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road.

Emergency Officer, Operations gave briefing about the arrangements.The leaves of the rescuers had been cancelled in whole division to meet any emergency.

Furthermore Rescue-1122 had prepared a contingency plan, moreover, additional rescue teams would remain on stand-by.The DEO appealed the citizens to dial 1122 in case of any emergency.

PES would provide 24-hour emergency medical aid to the mourning processions in all tehsils of the Rawalpindi district.