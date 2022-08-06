UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Finalizes Arrangements For Ashura

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangements for Ashura while over 500 rescuers would be deployed with 34 emergency ambulances, 12 fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers, 20 rescue medical posts and 45 motorbike ambulances on different routes to provide emergency cover to the mourners.

According to the plan, all mobile teams and ambulances with medical kits would move along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid.

Main key points for Ashura would be established at Banni Chowk, Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain, Imambargah Qadeemi, Markazi Jamia Masjid, Jamia Taleem ul Quran Raja Bazar, Haider Chowk, Satellite Town, Mughalabad and Talimohri.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, Eng. Kamran Rasheed on Saturday visited special rescue posts set up to provide emergency medical treatment to the mourners and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements finalized for 9th and 10th Muharram.

He informed that the leaves of the rescuers had been cancelled in whole division to meet any emergency.

Furthermore Rescue 1122 had prepared a contingency plan, moreover, additional rescue teams would remain on stand-by, he added.

The DEO appealed the citizens to dial 1122 in case of any emergency.

PES would provide 24-hour emergency medical aid to the mourning processions in all tehsils of the Rawalpindi district, he said adding, the trained medical staff would provide the emergency treatment.

