Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Finalizes Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Rescue-1122 finalizes arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi here on Thursday finalized arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and directed all its wings to remain on high alert in all tehsils of the district during the Eid holidays.

The Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi's Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, Motorbike Service and Fire Service would remain on high alert throughout the district to assist the citizens in emergencies on Eid-ul-Azha holidays, said the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Muhammad Usman Gujjar.

He informed that District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 presiding over a meeting held here at Rescue 1122 office reviewed all the arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha and finalized them. The meeting was attended by all the officers of all rescue stations in Rawalpindi.

According to the spokesman, emergency service posts would also be set up at cattle markets, mosques and Eidgahs where trained emergency paramedical staff would be provided to ensure emergency assistance in case of any emergency.

"If there is flash flooding during Eid holidays, Rescue-1122 will be ready to better deal with emergencies in all districts," he said.

In Rawalpindi, special duties of rescue personnel have been deployed in control rooms, emergency rescue stations, emergency ambulances, fire tenders, rescue and recovery vehicles, special vehicles, water bowsers and motorbike ambulances, he said adding, moreover, the key points would be set up in cattle markets of Rawalpindi and all other tehsils during on Eid while Eid Gah Sharif, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh Ground, Jamia Masjid Faizan Madina Adiala Road, Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme-three, 22 number Chungi and Rawal Park, Kuri Road during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The rescue posts would also be set up at Central Jamia Masjid Tehsil Gujjar Khan, Central Jamia Ghousia Masumia Masjid Tehsil Kalar Syedan, Central Eidgah Tehsil Kahuta, Central Jamia Masjid Tehsil Kotli Satyan and Masjid Tehreek-e-Mahan Tehsil Taxila.

During three days of Eid ul Azha, the rescuers would be on duty at Allama Iqbal Park, JCP Gulzar Qaid, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Union Park and T-Chowk Rawat and the district control room would ensure all necessary emergency arrangements, he added.

In addition, mobile posts would be set up at Eid-ul-Azha gatherings to provide effective medical care, where state-of-the-art cardiac ambulance vehicles and trained staff would be available with their emergency medical bags to provide immediate medical assistance in a timely manner, he informed.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi advised the citizens to drive carefully with their families before and after Eid holidays to avoid possible road accidents, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Water Mobile Holidays Vehicles Road Alert Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta Taxila Saddar Bagh Rescue 1122 Market Mosque All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

16 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

31 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

46 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan