Rescue-1122 Finalizes Arrangements For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Rescue-1122 on Saturday finalized a comprehensive plan for serving mourners and general public during Muharram-ul-Haram throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a statement issued by Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed, more than 4,000 rescue workers have been dep uted to deal with any untoward incident.

Similarly, 95 ambulances and 24 firefighters would be assigned duties around the different Imambargahs.

An emergency medical response unit and a control room have been established and medical teams accompanied by female medical technicians were also deployed in medical camps.

He said that rescue workers would walk with mourners as per prescribed routes for providing on spot help that would reduce burden on local hospitals. He said that additional medicines and other essential equipment have been provided to entire medical camps in the province.

People were urged to contact control room in case of any emergency.

