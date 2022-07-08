Rescue-1122 finalizes contingency plan for Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has issued a contingency plan in connection with Eidul Adha.

District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla said here on Friday that leaves of rescue staff had been cancelled and a special duty plan had been chalked out for the provision of in-time first aid to people in case of any accident/incident.

He said that an inspection team headed by Emergency Officer Ghulam Shabir had been constituted which would be responsible for the inspection of all rescue posts.

Rescue control room staff has also been directed to remain alert round the clock while monitoring in the control room would be ensured through call recording, vehicle tracking system and IP cameras.

He said that 40 rescue posts had been set up near mosques and open Eid congregations.

All ambulances and rescue vehicles would also remain alert, he said.