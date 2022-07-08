UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Finalizes Contingency Plan For Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Rescue-1122 finalizes contingency plan for Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has issued a contingency plan in connection with Eidul Adha.

District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla said here on Friday that leaves of rescue staff had been cancelled and a special duty plan had been chalked out for the provision of in-time first aid to people in case of any accident/incident.

He said that an inspection team headed by Emergency Officer Ghulam Shabir had been constituted which would be responsible for the inspection of all rescue posts.

Rescue control room staff has also been directed to remain alert round the clock while monitoring in the control room would be ensured through call recording, vehicle tracking system and IP cameras.

He said that 40 rescue posts had been set up near mosques and open Eid congregations.

All ambulances and rescue vehicles would also remain alert, he said.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Alert All

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

1 hour ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

3 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.