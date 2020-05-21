UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Finalizes Eid Duty Plan In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has finalized necessary arrangements and duty plan on Eidul Fitar in the district.

District Emergency Officer 1122 Engineer Sultan Mehmood said this while talking to the media here on Thursday.

He said the arrangements had been finalized to meet any emergency in the district and staff would remain vigilant.

He said that special mobile posts had been set up where staff would extend services to people.

