Rescue 1122 Finalizes Emergency Plan For Eidul Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Emergency Services Department Punjab (Rescue 1122) on Tuesday finalized the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during Eid-ul-Adha.

Secretary ESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed the all-district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to ensure the provision of timely emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services without any discrimination across Punjab. He also directed all DEOs that close coordination should be maintained with districts/ tehsils headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies in case of any untoward situation.

He was presiding over a zoom meeting of all district emergency officers to review arrangements to provide emergency cover during holidays of Eid-ul-Adha, held at Emergency Services Headquarters here which was attended by all DEOs, and Heads of Wing of Emergency Services Department & academy.

The Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the meeting that around 15,000 rescuers would be deployed during Eid to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in the province.

All these rescuers would be deputed in three shifts at 1304 key points established across Punjab. Out of them, 652 Key points of Motorbike Rescue Service, 492 emergency ambulances, 125 fire vehicles, and 35 rescue vehicles would be established in all districts of Punjab.

Likewise, 431 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major Eid prayer venues to provide optimum emergency cover to the citizen across Punjab.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Emergency Services Headquarters would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure the effective implementation of District Emergency Plans.

The DEOs briefed that emergency plans for Eid-ul-Adha including plans to deal with emergencies have been finalized in their respective districts in consultation with respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

In this connection, Emergency Response and Management Plans have been prepared by all District Emergency Officers in consultation with all stakeholders in District Emergency board Meetings for effective & efficient management of any untoward incident during the Eid holidays.

On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer requested all the citizens to drive carefully while going to their hometowns. He also requested the citizens to be very careful while going to water recreational sites in hot weather.

He also urged citizens to avoid contact with electric poles, wet wires, switches, and doorbells, emphasizing the importance of safety especially in this current pre-monsoon spell.

