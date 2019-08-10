UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Finalizes Emergency Plan For Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 09:25 PM

Rescue 1122 finalizes emergency plan for Eidul Azha

Rescue-1122 in consultation with deputy commissioners, has finalized a plan to cope with any untoward emergency during the Eidul Azha days in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 in consultation with deputy commissioners, has finalized a plan to cope with any untoward emergency during the Eidul Azha days in the province.

According to the plan, ambulance, rescue and fire services will remain on high alert during Eidul Azha holidays in Punjab.

Around 9,907 rescuers will be deployed at strategic sites to ensure prompt response to emergencies, disasters, or any untoward incident.

About 12,000 rescuers would perform duties in three shifts at 550 key points set up across Punjab including 1,057 emergency vehicles and 700 of motorcycle ambulances.

Apart from, 200 mobile rescue posts would also be set up in all districts of Punjab.

Special mobile rescue posts would also provide optimum emergency cover.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue 1122 Headquarters would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of district emergency plans.

Rescue-1122 DG Dr. Rizwan Naseer directed the DEOs that Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) should be engaged with rescue teams to make the emergency plans more effective and pragmatic.

He directed that a close liaison should be maintained with districts/tehsils headquarters for better management of emergencies.

